Rupee To Weaken Amidst Asian FX Turbulence And Yuan's Impact

Rupee is likely to start the trading week with a decline, influenced by losses experienced by its Asian counterparts and persistent concerns surrounding US yields.

Forward contracts that are non-deliverable suggest that the rupee is anticipated to begin trading at approximately 83.18 to 83.20 against the US dollar, in contrast to the previous session's 83.1025.

While the rupee has been flirting with its record low of 83.29, it has managed to sidestep this level due to interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, despite the RBI's proactive measures, a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank stated that it seems inevitable for the rupee to reach a new all-time low, possibly within a matter of days.

The fact that the rupee is on the weaker side of 83 despite the RBI's intervention and "what is happening on the yuan and US yields" suggest more losses for the currency, the trader said.

While talking to Republic, Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex said, “It's all about resistance, make or break. The crucial levels in the major currencies like DXY, US 10 Y bond Yields, Chinese Yuan, and Japanese Yen have been rejected. Breaking down one by one what impacts the USDINR and how these currencies would play a big role in moulding the momentum of the local unit.”

Declining Chinese yuan

Notably, the offshore Chinese yuan exhibited a decline, nearing 7.32 against the dollar on Monday. This decline occurred despite a smaller-than-anticipated interest rate reduction.

China implemented a 10 basis point cut to its one-year benchmark lending rate on Monday, which contrasts with the anticipated 15 bps reduction as predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Reuters. The five-year lending rate remained unchanged, contrary to expectations of a 15 bps rate cut, as forecasted by over 90 per cent of economists.

Concurrently, the 10-year US yield demonstrated an increase on Monday. The growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will prolong higher interest rates has led to an increase of over 30 bps in the 10-year yield.

This week's focus is centred around the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Investors are eagerly anticipating clarity from Chair Jerome Powell regarding the trajectory of interest rates.

ANZ noted in a statement, "Chair Powell may reiterate that policy is data dependent and that policy will remain restrictive for some time."

(With Reuters inputs)