Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Amid US Dollar Gains And Record Domestic Equities

Rupee vs US Dollar: The Rupee began the day with range-bound trading against the US Dollar, experiencing minimal fluctuations due to a combination of factors. Forex traders noted that while the domestic equities market provided support, elevated crude oil prices and a stronger US Dollar offset some of those gains.

The US Dollar gained strength following the release of higher-than-expected US inflation data, which had an impact on the Rupee's performance. This boost in the Dollar's value put pressure on the Rupee.

However, the Rupee found some support from a bullish trend in the domestic equities market. Both benchmark indices reached all-time highs, which helped stabilise the Rupee at lower levels.

In early interbank foreign exchange trading, the Rupee opened at 83.02 against the US Dollar. It touched a low of 83.07 against the American currency in initial trade, representing a marginal decrease of 4 paise from its previous close of 83.03 on the previous day.

Forex traders anticipate that the Rupee may continue to trade with a slight negative bias, driven by expectations of further strengthening of the US Dollar. Additionally, the persistent rise in crude oil prices and selling pressure from foreign investors may put additional pressure on the Rupee.

However, there is potential for intervention by the Reserve Bank of India to support the Rupee at lower levels. Positive trends in the domestic markets could also contribute to stabilising the currency.

Dollar index declines by 0.15 per cent

In the international currency market, the Dollar index experienced a slight decline, falling by 0.15 per cent to 105.28. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.95 per cent higher at $94.59 per barrel.

Gaurang Somaiya, a forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, highlighted that the focus will be on consumer sentiment and the Empire State Manufacturing Index number from the US. He expects the USD/INR (Spot) to trade sideways and remain within the range of 82.80 and 83.20.

In the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex advanced by 102.84 points or 0.15 per cent to reach 67,621.84, while the NSE Nifty increased by 30.25 points or 0.15 per cent to reach 20,133.35.

Exchange data revealed that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on the previous day, purchasing shares worth Rs 294.69 crore.

(With PTI inputs)