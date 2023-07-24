Rupee Trades Steady Against US Dollar Amidst Rising Crude Oil Prices

The Indian rupee engaged in a narrow trading range against the US dollar in the early trading session on Monday, grappling with the impact of crude oil prices surging above $80 per barrel and a downward trend in domestic equities, both of which weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders observed that investors were adopting a wait-and-see approach, keeping an eye on the ensuing Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and the US Federal Reserve's decision, scheduled for this week.

At the start of the interbank foreign exchange session, the rupee commenced at 82.00 against the dollar and briefly touched 82.01, experiencing a marginal decline of 3 paise from its previous close.

During early trading, the rupee reached a high of 81.98 against the American currency.

On the preceding Friday, the rupee concluded at 81.98 against the US dollar.

Dollar index

Simultaneously, the dollar index, which assesses the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, marginally decreased by 0.05 to 101.01.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, the Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, noted that with the US dollar index ascending to 101.10, Asian currencies were witnessing a downtrend against the dollar. Bhansali also pointed out that the rupee began trading near the 82 level, with its focus on the upcoming FOMC meeting and the Federal Reserve's decision on the 26th.

Adding to the financial landscape, India's forex reserves experienced a significant increase, rising by $12.743 billion to reach $609.022 billion in the week ending July 14, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India last Friday.

Equity market

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a decline of 87.24 points, equivalent to 0.13 per cent, settling at 66,597.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty saw a slight decrease of 10.65 points, or 0.05 per cent, reaching 19,734.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) acted as net sellers in the capital market on the preceding Friday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,998.77 crore, according to exchange data.

With the impending FOMC meeting and the US Federal Reserve's decision, as well as fluctuating crude oil prices and cautious investor sentiments, the Indian rupee faces a volatile landscape in the coming days.

(With PTI Inputs)