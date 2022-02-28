Russia-Ukraine War: Sensex & Nifty Nosedive In Opening Trade As Global Tensions Escalate

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war showing no signs of abating, the Indian markets again witnessed a negative impact in the opening trade on Thursday. While Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex tanked over 726 points to 55,770.71, Nifty slipped by 233.80 points, i.e. 1.4% to 16,424.60. All Sensex shares except PowerGrid, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were trading in the red. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble sank to a new all-time low plunging nearly 30% against the US dollar. The market sentiment stems from the fact that Russia has continued its attempts to capture Kyiv besides putting its nuclear forces on high alert.

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region targeted at demilitarization and denazification of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

Until now, the Ukraine military claimed that it has destroyed 27 Russian aircraft, 146 tanks and killed about 4300 Russian soldiers. On the other hand, Russian Armed Forces revealed that it had hit 975 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine and destroyed 223 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 28 aircraft, 39 multiple rocket launchers, 86 field artillery mounts and mortars, 143 units of special military vehicles. Divulging that 471 Ukrainian servicemen have been detained, it vowed to take all measures to save the lives of civilians.