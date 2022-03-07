Russia Ukraine War: Sensex Tanks Over 1,532 Pts, Nifty Drops 459 Pts In Early Market Trade

The Indian equity benchmarks took a further plunge as Sensex fell over 1,500 points in early trade on Monday. Meanwhile, Nifty crashed over 448 points amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Brent Crude Oil neared $140 per barrel leading to market disruptions around the world. The market benchmarks have been on the fall ever since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and market experts suggest that the trend could continue in the coming days.

As of 9:50 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex crashed 1,532 points or 2.82 per cent to 52,800; while the broader NSE Nifty dived 459 points or 2.83 per cent to 15,785. The mid-and small-cap shares were trading in the negative zone as Nifty slipped. Most of the sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading in the red including Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank. Meanwhile, Gold prices continued to surge and are just ₹2,500 away from the all-time high.

On the stock-specific front, Maruti Suzuki India was among the top losers in early trade as the stock cracked 5.92 per cent to ₹ 6,818.55. Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, L&T and Eicher Motors were also among the top losers. Tata Steel was trading in the green, up by 0.16 per cent to trade at ₹1,279.20.

Sensex, Nifty continues to be in red

In the previous trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended at 54,333.81, down by 768.87 points or 1.40 per cent. The NSE Nifty slumped 252.70 points or 1.53 per cent to end at 16,245.35. Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo also took hits as they traded significantly lower in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges in the US also closed in the negative zone on Friday.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore on a net basis on Friday. "This week's focus will be on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on oil prices. On the home front, investors will be watching the outcome of the state elections in five states on March 10," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities told PTI. The major markets across the world continue to crash as the Russia Ukraine war escalates into its 12th day.

Image: PTI