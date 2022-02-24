Russia-Ukraine War: Sensex Tanks Over 2,702 Pts, Nifty Ends 815 Pts Lower As Markets Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a military operation in Ukraine had a detrimental impact on the Indian markets as the stock market ended in the red on Thursday. Mirroring the global market meltdown, Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex tanked over 2,702.15 points to end at 54,529.91 while Nifty slipped by 815.30 points to 16,247.95. Meanwhile, gold and crude oil prices in the international market surged.

Indian stock markets ended as both Sensex and Nifty tanked. The BSE Sensex closed at 54,529.91 while the Nifty ended at 16,247.95 amidst the deepening Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, the Rupee plummeted 109 paise to close at 75.70 (provisional) against the US dollar. Following the announcement of Russia’s war on Ukraine, crude oil prices surged, crossing the USD 103 per barrel mark.

IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the biggest losers on Thursday falling in the bracket of 5.48-7.88 per cent. The major drop in the market came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning. Following this, all major exchanges reported significant drops.

Russia Ukraine war: What is happening now?

'Ukrainian citizens woke up with sounds of bombing' on Thursday and Ukrainian MP Sofia Fedyna speaks to Republic about the situation on the ground and said, 'They started with bombing and shelling on military installations' while adding that 'Ukrainian citizens woke up with sounds of bombing'. Official reports from Ukraine claim that so far over 50 people have been killed in the ongoing war with Russia. Earlier Russian Defence Ministry had said that it had neutralised the armed forces in Ukraine after launching a 'military offensive' early morning on Thursday.

India holds high-level meetings on Russia Ukraine war

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been holding high-level meetings over the crisis and contingency plans are being put into operation as a part of India's bid for supporting the war-hit country. Further extending its support to Ukraine, India has provided airspace closure followed by activation of alternative evacuation routes. In its second statement after Russian troops started military attacks on Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to the Indian embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. "Our embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully", it said.

