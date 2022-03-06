After Visa, Mastercard Suspend Operations In Russia, Paytm Founder Shares A Reminder

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has made the leading financial technology companies in the world cease all operations in Russia. On March 5, both Visa and Mastercard said that their services won't be operational for Russian customers. Following the development, Russian customers will not be able to use the cards issued by either of the companies for transactions in their country.

“We don't take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

The Mastercard came after Visa terminated its operations in Russia. Mastercard and Visa are global leaders in financial technology and their services are used by banking organizations across the world.

In its official press release, Visa mentioned that "effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days. Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issues in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within Russian Federation."

"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.

Paytm founder reacts on Mastercard, Visa suspending operations in Russia

Reacting to the development, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm tweeted that "we shouldn't trust other country's systems are fully dependable." He added that "it is better to be self-dependent and world-class."

Another reminder for, why we shouldn’t trust other country’s systems as fully dependable.

While it may sound nationalist, it better to be self dependent and world class !#AtmaNirbharBharat https://t.co/yWXUeDm2ff — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 6, 2022

The suspensions are a follow-up to more limited moves earlier in the week to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the U.S. government and others.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That's pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause some tremendously long lines at ATMs.

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.

(With inputs from PTI and AP)