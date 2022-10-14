S Gurumurthy Explains How Demonetisation Laid The Foundation Stone For GST's Success

At the mega Republic Media Network's 'India Economic Summit', S Gurumurthy, Editor Tughlak, Chairman Vivekanand International Foundation and Economist, said that without the demonetisation in India, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would not have worked.

The Modi government in 2016 had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 bank notes which the Prime Minister had said was necessary to fulfil four objectives of checking terror-funding by Pakistan, black money, the printing of counterfeit currency and corruption. The GST was introduced on July 1, 2017.

Addressing a keynote address at the Republic Economic Summit, Gurumurthy said, "Many people criticised demonetisation at that time and even continue to criticise it but demonetisation is what made India's informal economy formal. Today, the State bank of India has come out with a report that the informal economy in India shrunk. It was almost 52 percent, it has shrunk to 15 to 16%."

"Without demonetisation, GST would not have succeeded. It was such a tough decision to take. UP elections were coming. The whole country is in distress. The Prime Minister said please give me 50 days I will set right everything. See the kind of leadership he game, the courage, the confidence. This is the transformation that took place." the economist said.

He also talked about PM Modi's different approach. "His (PM Modi) reform was how many bank accounts do people have? do they have bank accounts? RBI said they can't allow more than 30 million accounts. but now we have more than 400 million bank accounts. This is not the reform that the media or the world bank was talking about."

Furthermore, Gurumurthy said that India is not a country that can stay by itself. "India is a huge country, it can't be dependent on the world nor can it stay in isolation."