S Jaishankar Announces India-Tanzania Trade Settlement In Local Currencies

In a move to embrace trade relations between India and Tanzania and to promote trade settlement in local currencies, Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar announced India-Tanzania trade settlements in local currencies.

The minister was addressing the industry leaders at Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and said that the trade between the two countries is growing at a faster pace and was at $6.4 billion in the last fiscal. The India-Africa ties have also crossed $98 billion, the minister stated.

India and Tanzania foresee growth in local currency exchanges for trade

"Now, bear in mind, this is not only a very substantial bilateral trade, but it's also actually a bilateral trade, which is getting increasingly balanced. Many new products are being added to the trade basket...India remains the biggest destination for Tanzanian exports," he said.

Members of the India-Tanzania Parliamentary Friendship Group with S. Jaishankar | Image Credit: Twitter

There's also an issue which has been brought up from time to time, which is the possibility of trade settlements in our currencies, Jaishankar said.

The minister also emphasised the fact that the RBI has cleared a possibility. At present, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank have operations in Tanzania.

"And I want to share with you that the Indian central bank has cleared such a possibility. So, the three Indian banks, which are here, can do trade settlements in each other's currencies.

There have been instances where certain transactions are done through Indian rupee and Tanzanian Shillings, this is supposed to be an impetus in the additional mechanism to promote trade.

How much time will it take?

Ministry of Finance and the RBI have asked top banks and trade body representatives to push export and import transaction in Rupees in 2022. The direction was given to connect banks in India to their foreign counterparts and thereby open special rupee vostro accounts that facilitate cross-border trade in Indian currency rather than the conventional US Dollar.

Now, 18 countries are already operating with special vostro accounts.

"India's investments are $75 billion, and we are expecting both this trade with Africa and investments in Africa to grow, and I certainly, so agree with what you said, which is that now that there is a pan-African larger continental free trade arrangement in the making, as it unfolds, I think it makes it easier to both trade with Africa and invest in Africa," he said.

S Jaishankar is on a visit to Tanzania and he attended the India-Tanzania Business Conclave and inaugurated a bust of Swami Vivekananda at India's cultural centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

(With PTI inputs)