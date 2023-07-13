Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Technologies Lays Off 200 Employees Ahead Of IPO 

Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Technologies, the fintech startup preparing for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), has recently become the latest Indian company lay off employees. The firm has reportedly terminated approximately 200 employees across various departments.

Insiders cited by PTI disclosed that the layoffs commenced two weeks ago and that additional staff reductions are expected in the coming days. The sources further revealed that the product development and management teams have been the most affected, with up to 70 per cent of their members impacted by the downsizing at Navi.

Effects of Navi Layoffs

According to the draft red herring prospectus submitted by Navi, the fintech firm employed a workforce of 4,680 individuals as of December 31, 2021. Consequently, the layoffs have affected approximately 4 per cent of Navi's employees.

These job cuts come shortly after Navi announced the public issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to raise up to Rs 500 Crore for its NBFC arm, Navi Finserv. The debt offering, which began on July 10 and will conclude on July 21, seeks to bolster the company's financial position.

Navi Technologies' parent company filed its draft red herring prospectus in March 2022, aiming to raise Rs 4,020 Crore through its IPO, with Rs 3,350 crore generated from the issue and approximately Rs 670 crore from pre-IPO placements.

The entirety of the funds raised will be designated as a fresh issue, ensuring that Sachin Bansal, the founder and largest shareholder, will not dilute his stake during the IPO.

Nevertheless, there is currently no specific timeline for Navi's public offering. The fintech unicorn faces a deadline of September 12, 2023, before its approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) expires, leaving the company with just two months to proceed.

Navi's layoffs are in line with the recent trend of workforce reductions witnessed in India's startup ecosystem since the beginning of 2022. According to Inc42's 'Indian Startup Layoff Tracker,' at least 105 Indian startups have let go of over 27,300 employees thus far. Earlier this week, it was reported that agritech startup Waycool had dismissed nearly 300 employees as part of a restructuring exercise.