Ola In Times Of COVID: Safety Zones Empowering Drivers To Enhance Safety Standards

Even as the country resumes its normal routine, Ola’s Safety Zones are empowering Ola drivers to enhance vehicle safety standards. Ola has been making people’s lives easier with its safe and secure travel options even during the terrible times that the country is facing.

However, as the country continues is battle against Coronavirus, Ola comes with a new safety protocol. Primarily, over 500 Ola Safety Zones are offering full-service safety support are set up across India, with free fumigation every 48 hours.

Furthermore, for drivers' safety, the health of the driver will be monitored through temperature and Aarogya Setu health status checks. Deep-sanitisation and disinfection of vehicle interiors and common surfaces will be carried ensuring safety equipment such as masks, sanitizer, disinfectant liquid are always present in cabs.

Assuring Home Like Safety While Travelling Across India

Ola has always been a pioneer in ensuring the safety of all its passengers. The brand remained a favorite even during the lockdown imposed upon the country amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sairam Krishnamurthy, Head of Operations, Ola Cabs emphasizes on the brand’s priority and focus being the safety of its customers. During the lockdown, Ola has taken quite a few laudable steps to maintain the safety standards as per government instructions and consideration towards all the risk factors involved.

Drivers are instructed to wear masks at all times and have to go through regular temperature checks. This information is available on the app so that the customer is sure about the lower amount of risk while travelling. The cars are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after every ride. The driver partners also ensure that the cars are fumigated thrice a week.

