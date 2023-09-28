SAIL Expects 4 Ships Of Coking Coal From Russia In Q3 FY24

SAIL awaits 4 ships carrying coking coal

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) chairman Amarendu Prakash said today that the company is expecting four ships of coking coal from Russia in the September quarter, each with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes.

"We had four ships in the first quarter (April-June) and similarly we are expecting four such shipments in the quarter that ends in September," Prakash said.

He also said that SAIL was working on doubling the coking coal production capacity in International Coal Ventures Private Limited (ICVL) in Mozambique.

At present, ICVL has a 2 million tonne per annum capacity, Prakash said on the sidelines of an industry event. SAIL, India's largest state-owned steel producer, holds about 48 per cent stake in the joint venture, as per its latest annual report.

Further, Prakash said ongoing higher prices of coking coal were a direct hit on the company's margins and that Europe's carbon tax mechanism would add to the cost of Indian steel exports to Europe. He added that the Indian government was working on local taxation rules and fiscal incentives to offset its impact.

The carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a first of its kind anywhere in the world, will be introduced next month when importers of goods into the EU will have to start reporting on the emissions embedded in their products.

Importers of steel goods will have to start paying for the emissions in their shipment from 2026, which India plans to challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Research firm Wood Mackenzie had said in a report last week that Indian steel producers are likely to see the cost of their steel exports to Europe rise 56 per cent by 2034 due to CBAM.

(With Reuters inputs)