Sales Of Flats Costing Over Rs 1 Crore Surge 50% In 7 Major Cities 

The sale of Apartments priced above Rs 1 crore surged by 50 per cent during the first six months of 2023 to 50,132 units across seven major cities, as compared to 33,477 units last year, on the back of better demand for luxury properties, according to real estate consultant JLL India.

Rise in overall apartment sales

Total apartment sales rose 21 per cent in the January-June period across seven major cities to 1,26,500 units, compared to 1,04,926 units last year. This is the highest in 15 years for the same period.

Sales of apartments costing less than Rs 50 lakh fell 2 per cent from 24,987 units a year ago to 24,482 units in January-June. Sales of affordable homes dropped to 19 per cent from 24 per cent.

In the Rs 50-75 lakh price category, sales of apartments rose 4 per cent to 30,125 units from 28,933 units. The share of mid-segment sales in total sales fell to 24 per cent from 28 per cent.

21,848 units of flats costing between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore were sold, compared to 17,529 units last year. However, the overall sales were the same at 17 per cent.

In the Rs 1-1.5 crore category, sales of flats were up 67 per cent to 24,121 units from 14,484 units, increasing the share in total sales to 19 per cent from 14 per cent.

Luxary flat sales increase to 21%

Sales of apartments priced above Rs 1.5 crore, went up 21 per cent to 26,011 units during January-June this year from 18,993 units in the year-ago period. The share of luxury flats in overall sales increased to 21 per cent from 18 per cent.

"The government's strong push, coupled with the RBI's decision to pause the repo rate in the last two instances, along with moderate inflation, have played a pivotal role in revitalising the residential market. The demand for homes is projected to remain growth-oriented in the medium term as well," Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director and Head, Residential, India at JLL, said.

He expected strong sales in the second half of this year, driven by festive demand.

"The top residential markets have consistently performed well, with sales witnessing an upward trend in the past few quarters," said Mohit Jain, Managing Director at real estate firm Krisumi Corporation.

According to jain, the growth was due to the robust demand in all price brackets. The mid and premium housing segments growth was driven by a strong desire to own properties and stability in interest rates of hoam loans.

The data by JLL India accounts only apartments and excludes rowhouses, villas, and plot sales.

(From PTI inputs)