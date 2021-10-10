Sales tax on aviation turbine fuel reduced to 1 percent in J-K: Officials

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday decided to reduce the sales tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to one percent, an official spokesman said.

This decision is part of a slew of measures taken by the UT administration recently to promote air traffic to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J-K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG attended the meeting, the spokesman said.

Recently, the airstrip at Jammu airport was extended and consequently, airlines were allowed to operate flights to full capacity, he said.

Additionally, late evening flights were allowed both at Jammu and Srinagar airports. These measures are expected to ensure affordable airfares for flights operating to Jammu and Srinagar airports, the spokesman said.

With the reduced airfare on account of reduction in sales tax on ATF, the air traffic is expected to increase which will boost both tourism and economic activities in the region, he added. PTI MIJ AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)