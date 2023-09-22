Samhi Hotels Shares Settle Nearly 16% Higher In Debut Trade

Samhi Hotels Ltd's shares settled nearly 16 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 126. The stock opened at Rs 130.55 on the BSE, marking a 3.61 per cent increase from the issue price. During the trading session, it surged as much as 16.23 per cent to reach Rs 146.45. Eventually, Samhi Hotels' shares closed at Rs 143.55 per share, a 13.92 per cent increase.

On the NSE, the stock commenced trading at Rs 134.50, rallying 6.74 per cent, and ended the day at Rs 146 per share, reflecting a gain of 15.87 per cent. The company's market valuation reached Rs 3,129.90 crore.

About the IPO

Samhi Hotels' Initial Public Offering (IPO) saw a subscription rate of 5.33 times on the final day of bidding. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,370 crore, had a price range of Rs 119–126 per share. It included a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Samhi Hotels specialises in acquiring and developing primary hotels. The company then renovates, rebrands, and re-rates these properties before managing their operations.

(With PTI Inputs)