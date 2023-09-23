Samiran Gupta Resigns As X’s Top Policy Executive For India And South Asia

X’s Samiran Gupta resigns: X, previously known as Twitter, has witnessed a significant departure in its leadership as Samiran Gupta, the Head of Policy for India and South Asia, resigned from his position, according to a report by Reuters. The departure of Gupta, a top-ranking executive, comes ahead of General Elections scheduled for 2024 and amidst an ongoing legal battle between the company and the Centre regarding content removal.

As the head of policy, Gupta played a vital role in addressing key content-related policy matters and defending Twitter's positions concerning new policy developments, providing support to the in-country sales organisation. His tenure at X concluded in September, marked by a transition in leadership for Twitter post-acquisition by X-Corp, led by Elon Musk.

Gupta played a critical role in engaging with the Centre. He was the most senior X employee in India. With around 2.7 crore users, India is a key market for X. However, the platform has faced challenges regarding content removal, prompting legal battles with the government. There are roughly 15 X employees in functions like compliance and engineering in India, but Gupta was the only executive engaging with the government and political parties, the report said.

Failing to comply with government orders

The legal confrontation between the authorities and X revolves around a court ruling that X had not complied with government orders to remove specific content. The company is appealing this ruling, arguing that compliance could lead to increased censorship and restrictions on content. The government has expressed concerns over X's consistent non-compliance with content removal orders, characterising the platform as a "habitual non-compliant platform".

(With Reuters inputs)