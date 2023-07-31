Samsung Aims 50% market Share With Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5

Samsung expects it's new launches Galaxy Fold Z 5 and Galaxy Flip Z 5 to capture half of the super-premium smartphone segment in the country. The segment is dominated by Apple's iPhone. Super-premium smartphone segment comprises handsets priced above Rs 82,000.

Korean electronics majors' president and head of Mobile eXperience Business TM Roh said that the company aims to have a market share of 50 per cent with the latest launches from the current 35 per cent.

"In the super-premium segment, the Samsung foldable has about 35 per cent market share in the entire Indian market. And then now with the launch of Fold 5 and Flip 5, we are now targeting over 50 per cent in the $1,000 (Rs 82,000) or higher super-premium segment in India," Roh said.

Samsung India market share

Samsung Fold devices | Image Credit: Samsung

As per data from Counterpoint Research, Samsung was the leader in the overall Indian market having a 20 per cent share in the quarter ending June. The company's share in the ultra-premium segment rose 247 per cent year-on-year, comprising devices above Rs 45,000 apiece.

Apple was the segment leader with a 62 per cent market share.

Apple iPhone | Image Credit: Pixabay

Sensitivity to innovation

According to Roh, India was very sensitive to innovation earlier however, it has become open and receptive to innovation resulting in a rapid surge in high-end smartphone demand.

"Now the Indian market is sensitive to innovation. It's also very open and receptive to innovation. And also, the usage of mobile devices is also quite long. Also, another trend that we are seeing coming out of the Indian market is a very rapidly rising demand for high-end premium products," Roh added.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs between Rs 1.54 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh, with the price varying depending on the internal storage capacity, ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB. The Galaxy Flip 5 comes in the price range of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999.

Samsung is planning to launch its most expensive and high-end devices on August 18.

Samsung fold devices | Image Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S9 series will come in the price range of Rs 72,999 to Rs 1,33,999 and Galaxy Watch 6 series' price will start from Rs 29,999 on the same dates as its latest foldable devices.

As per Roh, apart from the Indian market, the company is eyeing growth in demand for high-end premium products in Southeast Asian markets and some European markets.

Global smartphone shipments

Samsung has launched high-end premium foldable devices at a time when there has been a decline in overall smartphone shipment globally.

Roh said that he expects the market to recover in the second half of the year.

"There are predictions that in the second half, things are going to recover year-over-year. But then the pace of the recovery, perhaps, is not going to be as fast as we would hope for. But having said that, in the premium and the high-end segment, I would say that relatively speaking, the demand has been sound and in particular going into the second half of the year, we believe that there is going to be growth YoY," he said.

Samsung has announced the manufacturing of Fold 5 and Flip 5 in India.

Roh said that even Samsung's tablets and smartwatches are manufactured in India.

"India also has a very important manufacturing centre for Samsung Electronics, including mobiles. We have a production subsidiary in Noida. It is from there that we produce ultra-premier products like Fold 5 and Flip 5. Not only that but also watches and tablets. In other words, the full global lineup is produced there to be supplied not only to the Indian market but to the rest of the world," Roh said.

He said that the foldable category is expected to top 30 million units of cumulative sales all over the world in 2023.

"It means that it's going to be an important tipping point this year where the foldable category is going to become a mainstream category. I do believe that the foldable category is going to expand to other categories like the tablet and PC and continue to develop," Roh said.