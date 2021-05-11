Samsung Pledges USD 5 Million To India’s Fight Against COVID-19, Extends Support To Govts

Samsung has pledged USD 5 million (INR 37 Crores) as its contribution to India’s fight against the current surge of COVID-19, providing donations to central and state governments, and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals, as part of its citizenship initiatives.

The decisions have been taken after due consultations with various stakeholders in India and assessing the immediate needs of local administrations.

Samsung will donate USD 3 million to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In addition, to help the healthcare system that has been stretched over the last few weeks, Samsung will provide USD 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes. These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

LDS or Low Dead Space syringes minimize the amount of drug left in the device after injection, optimizing vaccine usage. Existing products have a large amount of the vaccine remaining in the syringe after use. The technology has demonstrated up to 20% greater efficiency and if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine. Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity.

Additionally, as part of its people initiative, Samsung will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India, with an aim to safeguard their lives, as vaccine doses become available. This will also include all Samsung Experience Consultants, who work at electronics retail stores across the country.

At Samsung, employee health, safety and well-being are our absolute priority. To help employees and their families with information and access to medical supplies as well as hospital facilities and home-care, we have set up in-house facilities and teams across the country.

In April 2020, Samsung had contributed INR 20 crore to India’s fight against the pandemic. This included a donation to the Central government and support to local administration in Noida, where the Company had provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic such as thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits.

Samsung salutes all professionals working tirelessly on the frontline of this battle. The Samsung family, which includes our employees across India and our partners and their employees, stand together in this battle against COVID-19.