Samsung To Hire 1,000 Engineering Graduates In 2022 For Its R&D Centres In India

Electronics market giants Samsung is currently in plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in India in 2022. The South Korean company is looking at fresh graduates from the country’s top engineering colleges including IITs, BITS Pilani and NITs. The company will do the mass hiring for expanding their new-age domains in Research and Development centres. The company also informed that the hiring will be done from multiple streams.

According to a statement issued by Samsung, the company will hire over 1,000 fresh engineering graduates for domains including artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, deep learning, networks, image processing, cloud, data analysis, on-device AI as well as camera technologies. The hiring will be done for the company's three Research and Development centres situated in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi.

As per the company’s statement, Samsung will hire around 260 engineers from IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie and other newer IITs. Graduates from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs, will be offered the rest of the positions. Students from multiple streams, including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology will be hired. The company expects the newly hired graduates to support its efforts to build innovative solutions for India-specific challenges.

Samsung to build on internship programs

Samsung India Senior Vice-President and Head (Human Resources) Sameer Wadhawan, while speaking on the process, said that the R&D segment in India has grown in the past few years and the company plans to take it forward. ''This year, we plan to hire over 1,000 engineers and have already extended 250 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions,'' Wadhawan told in a statement as cited by PTI.

Samsung had given a longer internship period for students to spend more time in the company. The electronics giant also urged their interns to interact with the company’s leaders and top managers to bring in a larger vision to the working. ''This helps us spot bright talent among them. Hiring through PPOs helps both the employer and the employee get a better perspective on job fitment and satisfaction,'' Wadhawan said. Samsung's R&D centre in Bengaluru has filed over 7,500 patents globally, with over 3,500 patent filings in India so far. The company now looks to build on this strong base.

Image: Unsplash/ PTI