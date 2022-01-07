Sanathan Textiles IPO: Yarn Manufacturer Files Draft Papers For Rs 1,300 Crore IPO

Yarn producer Sanathan Textiles has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 1,300 crore through a public issue. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.14 crore shares by the Dattani family.

According to DRHP, the company might consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore. The issue size can be between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,300 crore, the market sources told PTI.

The funds generated from the offering will be utilised for debt repayment, funding capital requirement besides general corporate purposes. JM Financial Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services Limited have been appointed as booking running lead managers to the issue. The shares are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

About Sanathan Textiles

Incorporated in 2005, the Mumbai-based textiles company has divided business into three verticals, consisting of cotton yarn products, polyester yarn products and yarns for technical textiles and industrial uses.

Over the years, Sanathan Textiles has advanced its yarn production from 4,500 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2006 to 221,050 MTPA in 2021. As of September last year, the company manufactures over 12,900 varieties of yarn products with over one lakh stock keeping units (SKUs).

Over the years, the company has scaled up its yarn production with a total capacity from 4,500 MTPA in 2006 to 221,050 in 2021. It registered Rs 185.63 crore profit and Rs 1,918.36 revenue for FY2021. In the six month period that ended in September 2021, Sanathan Textiles clocked Rs 170.78 crore profit and Rs 1,438.88 crore revenue.

IPO frenzy to continue in 2022

Meanwhile, around two dozen companies are lined up in the queue to get listed till the March quarte, collectively looking to raise nearly Rs 44,000 crore. The companies that are expected to come up with their IPOs are Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), OYO, SBI Mutual Funds, Delhivery, Adani Wilmar, Ixigo, Medanta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Medanta among others. In 2021, 63 firms mopped up around Rs 1.2 lakh crore even in the shadow of a pandemic.

Image: PTI/Pixabay