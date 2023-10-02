Sangam India Targets Rs 4,000 Crore Revenue By 2024-25 With Production Boost

Sangam India, a producer of cotton, PV-dyed yarn, and ready-to-stitch fabric, has set revenue targets, aiming to reach approximately Rs 4,000 crore by the fiscal year 2024-25. This projection follows an expansion of its production capacity across seven units in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, as revealed by the company's CEO, SN Modani.

In the previous fiscal year (FY23), Sangam India reported revenues of Rs 2,730 crore. For the current fiscal year, they anticipate crossing the Rs 3,000 crore mark. However, due to global economic challenges, the company expects some profit impact in the short term.

Debt and workforce

Sangam India has a long-term debt of Rs 600 crore and employs over 1,200 individuals. Their operations encompass seven production units in Bhilwara, boasting over 2,36,000 spindles and 3,000 rotors. Annually, they manufacture 35 million meters of PV fabric and 48 million meters of denim fabric.

Furthermore, Sangam India has introduced a state-of-the-art seamless garment manufacturing facility with 52 knitting machines capable of producing 5.4 million items annually.

Expansion investment details

The company has invested Rs 900 crore in expanding production capacity for cotton, denim, and synthetic weaving, with Rs 600 crore already expended. They plan to allocate an additional Rs 300 crore for expansion by December of this year, aiming to achieve a daily fabric production of 0.6 million meters. Their annual production includes 45 million meters of denim, 95,000 tonnes of synthetic materials, and 12,000 tonnes of cotton yarn.

Sangam India is planning to upgrade its manufacturing facilities for consistent quality and efficiency. They have adopted technology integration and automation, including auto-doffing ring frames in PV-dyed yarn to reduce energy and labour costs. The company also employs remote monitoring systems and a skilled team of mechanical engineers to address machine issues promptly.

Sangam India exports 30 per cent of its products to 58 countries, with the remaining 70 per cent catering to the domestic market. Major export destinations include Turkey, the USA, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. While facing challenging market conditions, with exports down by approximately 20 per cent, the company has experienced growth of 10-15 per cent in the domestic market. They anticipate a rebound in exports starting from the current month. With their ongoing expansion efforts, Sangam India aims to strengthen its presence in both the Indian and international markets.