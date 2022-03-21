Sanjay Ghodawat has been named among the Times Most Powerful Leaders - 2022

KOLHAPUR, India, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder and Chairman of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) was recently honoured with The Times Most Powerful Leaders 2022 award for achieving his business goals and philanthropic activities.

Celebrating entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring attitude, and clarity of purpose, Sanjay Ghodawat has inspired his employees to innovate, take measured risks, and chart a course for the overall success of the Group. Along with achieving professional objectives, he has instilled organic purpose-driven core values with the intention of attaining a beneficial impact on society. Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic and challenges of the lockdown, his business acumen and desire to have a significant impact on society drew attention and inspired many along the way.

Commenting on such a momentous occasion, Sanjay says, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Times Group for recognising me as one of 'Times Most Powerful Leaders of 2022'. I would like to dedicate this award to my family members and extended family at SGG, along with its stakeholders and consumers. Achievements like these, motivate not only myself but the team at SGG to create and produce innovative products & services that enhance lives globally." Times Most Powerful Leaders 2022, is the platform of Times of India that showcases businesses and entrepreneurs who are visionaries and the bright sparks in what has otherwise been a difficult 12 months for India incorporation. It is a platform to honour the achievers, innovators, and leaders across industries both consumer-facing and business-facing.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000.

