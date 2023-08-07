Last Updated:

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Takes Over As CBIC Chairman

Agarwal takes the reins from Vivek Johri, who concluded his tenure as CBIC chief on May 31.

CBIC

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes over as CBIC chairman | Image credit: Twitter


Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, an IRS officer from the batch of 1988, has officially assumed the position of Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). This transition took effect on August 5, 2023, as confirmed by a tweet from CBIC.

Agarwal takes the reins from Vivek Johri, who concluded his tenure as CBIC chief on May 31. Agarwal's appointment was made through a finance ministry order issued on August 5. Prior to this, Agarwal was responsible for overseeing compliance management and investigations as a CBIC member.

What is CBIC?

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), responsible for shaping policy decisions in the domain of indirect taxes including GST, customs, and excise, operates under the leadership of a chairman and is supported by six board members. 

Additionally, the board is assisted by principal chief commissioners, chief commissioners, principal director generals, and director generals.

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal's assumption of the CBIC Chairman role is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and direction to the board's operations. 

The appointment aligns with the organisation's ongoing efforts to navigate the complex landscape of indirect taxes and customs regulations, contributing to India's revenue generation and trade facilitation objectives.

(With PTI inputs)

