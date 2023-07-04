Sanjiv Bajaj-led Bajaj Finance Surges 8% On Strong Quarterly Business Update

Shares of Sanjiv Bajaj-led non banking finance company (NBFC), Bajaj Finance, surged as much as 8 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 7,916.70 after the company reported strong business update for first quarter of the current financial year.

Bajaj Finance's customer franchise as of June 30, 2023 stood at 72.98 million as compared to 60.30 million as of June 30, 2022, indicating an upside of 21 per cent . The company recorded the highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.84 million in the first quarter of current fiscal.

Why Bajaj Finance is surging?

Bajaj Finance's new loans in the first quarter of the current financial year rose by 34 per cent to 9.94 million as against 7.42 million during the same period last year.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 32 per cent to approximately Rs 2,70,050 crore at the end of June quarter as against Rs 204,018 crore during the same period last year.

The company recorded the highest ever quarterly increase in its AUM of approximately Rs 22,700 crore in Q1 FY24, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 12,700 crore as of June 30, 2023. The company’s liquidity position remains strong. Deposits book stood at approximately Rs 49,900 crore as of 30 June 2023 as compared to Rs 34,102 crore as of 30 June 2022, registering annual growth of 46 per cent.

As of 10:30 am, Bajaj Finance shares traded 7.4 per cent higher at Rs 7,878, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.11 per cent. The stock was also the top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.