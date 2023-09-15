SAP India Aims To Double Patents And Create 3,000 Jobs Annually In AI Push

SAP India to expand in AI: SAP SE's Indian subsidiary is looking forward to significantly enhancing its presence in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). SAP Labs India Managing Director Sindhu Gangadharan in an interview by Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Bengaluru, has expressed the company's aspirations to double its share of patents within the SAP global portfolio.

Currently holding 25 per cent, the goal is to elevate this to 50 per cent. Alongside this, SAP Labs India intends to add approximately 3,000 new employees each year, allaying concerns that the expansion of AI might negatively impact job opportunities.

SAP Labs India, already boasting a workforce of over 15,000 individuals, is focusing on integrating generative AI into its product offerings. This move aims to better cater to the evolving needs of clients, which span diverse sectors from Thermax to Dabur India.

Gangadharan underscored the potential of AI to solidify India's position in information technology. "Through AI, India can solidify its IT supremacy," Gangadharan had said at the event, earlier in the day.

India is the fastest-growing region for SAP SE

These developments align with SAP's broader investment strategy in India, recognised as its fastest-growing region and housing 40 per cent of its global Research and Development (R&D) activities.

The surge of interest in AI extends beyond SAP, with companies worldwide, including prominent players in banking and technology, intensifying their investments in AI technologies. This trend has gained momentum following the remarkable success of ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Regarding AI regulation, Gangadharan emphasised the need for a balance between responsibility and flexibility, with a focus on empowering end-users. Her remarks resonate with calls for self-regulation within the AI industry, echoed by figures like Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, as governments worldwide rush to establish AI usage regulations.

(With Reuters inputs)