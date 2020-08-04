Sashidhar Jagdishan To Take Over As HDFC CEO; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him

As the Reserve Bank of India cleared his appointment on Tuesday, Sashidhar Jagdishan will take over from outgoing Aditya Puri as the Managing Director and CEO of the HDFC Bank for a period of three years from October 27, 2020. Jagdishan had joined the HDFC Bank back in 1996 as a manager in the finance function and soon went on to become Business Head- Finance in 1999. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the year 2008.

Jagdishan has played a critical role at HDFC

Currently, Jagdishan is the Group Head/Change Agent at the HDFC Bank since August 2019. He is also a Board Member since January 2014. Sasidhar Jagishan obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the Mumbai University and thereafter pursued his master's degree in Economics of Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK. According to his profile on the HDFC Bank website, Jagdishan has played a 'critical role' in supporting the growth trajectory of the bank.

READ | Sensex Tanks 667 Pts; Nifty Ends Below 10,900

Prior to joining the HDFC Bank, Sashi was a senior officer in the country financial control division of Deutsche Bank, AG, Mumbai. He holds an overall experience of 30 years in the industry.

Aditya Puri to retire on October 26

Soon after Jagdishan's appointment was cleared by the RBI, HDFC Bank shares traded 4.37 per cent higher at Rs 1,046, outperforming the Sensex which was 1.55 per cent. Gain in HDFC Bank contributed 174 points towards the Sensex and was the top Sensex gainer. Aditya Puri, the outgoing MD of the HDFC Bank, is set to retire on October 26, 2020. Puri has been at the helm of the bank since its inception in 1994. Along with Jagdishan, the bank had submitted the names of Kaizad Bharucha (ED at HDFC Bank) and Sunil Garg, global CEO of Citi Commercial Bank for RBI’s consideration.

READ | Sensex Drops 129 Points; Reliance Tumbles 2%