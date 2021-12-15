Say Hello To The Channel46: A Desi Woman's 'one-stop-shop To All She Desires'

If you are looking for a platform that can keep you updated with news related to beauty, clothing, skincare, heath etc as well as lets you shop, then the wait is over. 'The Channel46' is a newly launched digital content-community-commerce platform focussed on helping Indian women, who are in the age group of 25-45 years, become better versions of themselves at whatever they choose to do. Backed by Kolkata-based Veeline Media Limited, the platform creates actionable content that enables women to make incremental changes in their lives.

On 'The Channel46', women can learn and talk about topics right from sexual health and wellness to entrepreneurship to lifestyle and helpful DIYs. Almost 900 million people in India will use the internet by 2025, of which 42% will be female, according to a report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar Research. With its tri-focus on Content, Commerce and Community, The Channel46 aims to capitalise on this amplifying audience.

Akshita Gupta, Creator and Founder of The Channel46, said, "The platform is emblematic of my journey from a conservative household to becoming an independent entrepreneur. I wanted to be in a position to give other women a chance to break out of the old school box we were compelled to be in and reach their full potential. At The Channel46, there is something for every woman from all walks of life- from expert-led advice columns, DIY budget hacks and so much more. Our plans going forward include launching communities for learning, networking, and engaging like-minded women to have conversations on topics they consider important to them.”

The Veeline Media Limited invested a pre-seed amount that assisted Akshita Gupta to build the digital beauty and content platform and scale to a user base of 100,000 monthly users in a year. The Channel46 has also forayed into an E-commerce store with a focus on a wide assortment of women-focus brands, the founders of most of which are women.

Veeline Media Ltd., Managing Director, Anil Kumar Gupta said, "Investing in digital entities has been a key priority for the Veeline family office. Investing in The Channel46 is an investment into the future of millennial women across India. We are excited to take this journey alongside them."

About The Channel46 platform

The Channel46's website and social media handles engage users with a myriad of content such as advice columns led by experts, how-to text and video guidelines, health, fitness, leadership and entrepreneurship tips and tricks for women, exclusive features from powerful female entrepreneurs as well as home remedies, DIYs, budget guides, etc among others,

The Channel46 helps women become better versions of themselves at whatever they do. The digital content platform aims to enable women to make incremental changes in their lives through growth, adding value and learning by actionable content on the platform. The Channel46 also has an e-commerce store. In future, they aim to launch communities for learning, networking and other activities where women from different walks of life can meet and grow with like-minded women.

Image: ANI