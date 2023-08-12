SBFC Finance Shares To List On August 16 After Bumper IPO Subscription

SBFC Finance shares will list on stock exchanges on Wednesday, August 16, after it got a bumper subscription in the shares sale via initial public offering (IPO) which ended on August 7. SBFC Finance IPO, which was open between August 3-7, was subscribed a whopping 74.06 times.

Shares set aside for large investors which include mutual funds and banks were subscribed 204 times, shares set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) were booked 51.82 times and a portion set aside for retail investors was booked 12 times.

SBFC Finance raised Rs 1,025 crore from the IPO which was an offer for sale worth Rs 425 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore. The company sold shares in the price band of Rs 54-57 in the IPO.

A retail investor was allowed to bid for a minimum of one lots of 260 shares up to a maximum of 13 lots. One lot of SBFC Finance shares in the IPO was priced at Rs 14,820 at the upper end of the price band.

Background

SBFC Finance is a non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company. The primary customer base of the company includes entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, and salaried and working-class individuals.

SBFC provides its services in the form of Secured MSME loans and loans against gold.

SBFC Finance posted a net profit of Rs 149.74 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. The company had a total revenue from operations of Rs 740.03 crore, compared to Rs 530.70 in the year-ago period. The company had a net profit of Rs 64.52 crore in FY22. The AUM (Assets Under Management) in the period rose to Rs 4,942.82 crore against Rs 3,192.18 crore.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang had subscribed rating on the IPO.

"SBFC is a proxy play on secured business loans to self-employed individuals which is one of the fastest growing segments in lending. SFBC has grown its AUM at a CAGR of 46 per cent over FY21-23, one of the fastest amongst listed financials. With a loan book of just Rs 4,415 crore as of FY23, the runway for accelerated growth is huge," Nirmal Bang said in a note.