SBI Appeals To Staff To Refrain From Participating In Strike Against Privatization Of PSBs

India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, December 13, requested its employees to reconsider their decision of joining a strike and refrain from the same in the interest of “customers, investors, and the bank". This comes after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) proposed to strike on December 16 and 17.

In a statement, SBI said, “We request our staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the proposed strike on 16th and 17th December 2021 in the interest of our customers, investors, and the bank".

SBI also added that the strike will pose a great inconvenience to the stakeholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 10, in an exchange filing, the SBI said that the bank has received a Notice of Strike from the Indian Banks' Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC. According to the notice, they have proposed to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on Dec 16 and 17 in support of their demands.

While the SBI affirmed its employees that all necessary arrangements are made to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike. It is also mentioned that the strike might impact the work in the Bank.

UFBU calls for a 2-day strike

In a protest against the government's move to privatize public sector banks, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of bank unions, has called a two-day nationwide strike. According to PTI reports, Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) stated this move of the government will hit the priority sectors of the economy. It will also hurt the credit flow to self-help groups and to the rural economy.

Sanjay Das further informed that the public sector banks hold 70 per cent of the country's total deposits and the shift to private capital will put the money of the common man deposited with these banks at risk.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest Indian Bank with 1/4th market share that carries a legacy of over 200 years. It serves over 44 crore customers through its vast network of over 22,000 branches, 58,500 ATMs, 66,000 BC outlets, with an undeterred focus on innovation, and customer-centricity. SBI states that their bank functions as per their core values that include service, transparency, ethics, politeness, and sustainability.

The Bank has successfully diversified businesses through its 11 subsidiaries including SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, and SBI Card. It operates globally across time zones through 233 offices in 32 foreign countries.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI