State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has extended the deadline for its Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme until December 31, 2023. The scheme, which was originally launched on February 15, comes with an interest rate ranging from 7.1 per cent to 7.6 per cent, offering customers an opportunity to earn significant returns on their investments.

SBI's decision to extend the validity of the Amrit Kalash FD scheme has been well-received by customers seeking lucrative investment options. The scheme is particularly appealing due to its special tenor of 400 days, balancing medium-term investment with quick access to funds. This offering sets it apart from conventional FD options.

Under the scheme's terms, regular customers can get an interest rate of 7.1 per cent, while elderly individuals are eligible for a higher interest rate of 7.6 per cent. The interest payment structure is designed to suit customers' preferences, with options to receive interest at monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly intervals.

SBI's FD spectrum

SBI's wider range of fixed deposit continues to offer interest rates varying across different tenors. For general customers, SBI FDs spanning from seven days to 10 years offer interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 7.1 per cent. Seniors citizens get returns of extra 50 basis points (bps) on these deposits.

SBI has introduced new fixed deposit interest rates, with varying percentages for different periods - 3 per cent for seven days to 45 days, 4.5 per cent for 46 days to 179 days, 5.25 per cent for 180 days to 210 days, 5.75 per cent for 211 days to less than one year, 6.8 per cent for one year to less than two years, 7.00 per cent for two years to less than three years, 6.5 per cent for three years to less than five years, and 6.5 per cent for five years up to 10 years. Additionally, the "Amrit Kalash" Special Scheme offers an exclusive 7.10 per cent interest for a tenor of 400 days.

The bank's financial performance is highlighted by its recent position as India's most profitable company during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. With a net profit of Rs 18,736 crore during this period, SBI has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,12,451.22 crore.