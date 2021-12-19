SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Base Rates Increased; Check Out The New Rates

Quick links:
(IMAGE: PTI)
The State Bank of India has announced an increase in interest rates on fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore. This was implemented early this week. SBI, India's largest public sector bank, raised its base rate by 0.10%, or 10 basis points, according to a statement on its website.
With the recent increase, the new interest rate has been set at 7.55%. This was also implemented on the same day this week. SBI cut its base rate by 0.5% earlier this year, resulting in interest rates of 7.45% for the bank's account holders.
All banks uniformly use the minimum rate of interest for deposits, fixed by the Reserve Bank of India. No bank, including the State Bank of India, is allowed to set a lower rate of interest for its customers than the base rate fixed by the central bank.
On fixed deposits, the State Bank of India in its website also added that the new rates will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as on maturing deposits that are to be renewed. NRO term deposit interest rates will be matched with domestic term deposit interest rates. The bank in its website further said that these interest rates will be also applicable in the case of domestic term deposits held by cooperative banks.
The increased rates by the State Bank of India took effect a week after the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on December 8. Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the central bank, indicated in a press conference that the repo rate would remain unchanged for the time being. The RBI has left the repo rate constant at 4% for the ninth time in a row, the lowest in the last 20 years.