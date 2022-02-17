SBI, HDFC Increase Interest Rates Offered On Fixed Deposits; Check Updated Rates Here

In good news for the common man, India’s largest bank- the State Bank of India (SBI) has joined the list of other banks that have revised the interest rate offered by them on fixed deposits. Following RBI’s decision to keep repo rate and reverse repo rate intact, many banks, including - HDFC, Central bank and UCO bank have raised the interests rates offered by them by several basis points on different categories of fixed deposits. The revised rates have been enforced by the SBI from Feb 15 and by HDFC from Feb 14.

Revised interest rates for FDs in SBI

As per the latest interest rate structure offered by SBI, for an FD valid for 2-3 years, interest has been raised to 5.20% from 5.10% earlier. Similarly, for a tenure of 2-5 years, it is 5.45%, for 5-10 years it is 5.50%.

However, interest rates on short-term fixed deposits have remained unchanged. Fixed deposits with a term of 1-2 years have a rate of 5.10%. Fixed deposit rates for a term of 180- 210 days and 211 days to 1 year are fixed at 4.40%, as earlier. The new interest rates would apply to fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.

Revised interest rates for FDs in HDFC:

For HDFC, the revised interest rate on deposits made for 1-2 years is 5%, for 2-3 years is 5.2%, for 3-5 years is 5.45% and for 5-10 years is 5.6%. However, for FDs with a tenure of 6 months and less than a year is 4.4%.

This comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Feb 10 projected India's real GDP growth for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 at 7.8%. He also announced the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, whereas the reverse repo rate will also remain at 3.35% to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

This decision was taken by the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee after holding deliberations for a period of three days. Das credited India's recovery trajectory to factors such as large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 and the Centre's policy measures to minimize the impact on livelihoods.

Image: PTI