SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability On CBDC For Online Transactions

The State Bank of India, introduced UPI interoperability for its Digital Rupee (e₹), also known as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

This step is aimed at providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility to SBI customers. The 'eRupee by SBI' application will now enable SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant's UPI QR code for quick and secure transactions, SBI said in a press statement.

SBI was among the early adopters of the RBI's retail digital e-rupee project in December 2022. The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI represents a significant advancement for the bank, fostering greater acceptance and utilisation of digital currencies in everyday financial transactions.

The bank claims that this integration will be a game-changer for the digital currency ecosystem. “SBI remains dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions that reshape conducting transactions,” SBI said.

Country’s largest lender has the largest network of 22,405 branches and 65,627 ATMs / ADWMs in India with 78,370 BC outlets.

The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 117 million and 64 million respectively.

The bank also witnessed 63 per cent of new savings accounts opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in FY23. SBI observed approximately 24,000 new digital savings bank accounts being opened per day via YONO in the quarter ended June 2023.

State Bank of India (SBI) share was trading a little over 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 572.75 apiece, at 11:48 pm, on BSE.