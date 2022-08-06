Last Updated:

SBI Net Profit Dips 7% To Rs 6,068 Cr In Q1, Gross NPA Ratio Improves

SBI posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to fall in income. 

Press Trust Of India
The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to fall in income. 

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22. 

Its standalone total income declined to Rs 74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, as against Rs 77,347.17 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing. 

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved to 3.91 per cent from 5.32 per cent at June-end last year. 

Similarly, net NPAs declined to 1.02 per cent in June 2022 from 1.7 per cent a year ago. 

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit fell marginally to Rs 7,325.11 crore compared to Rs 7,379.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

