SBI Raises Rs 10,000 Crore Via Infrastructure Bonds At A Coupon Rate Of 7.49%

The country’s largest lender State lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday raised Rs 10,000 crore today at a coupon rate of 7.49 per cent via fourth infrastructure bond issuance.

The fundraise witnessed remarkable investor interest, receiving bids totalling Rs 21,045.10 crore, surpassing the initial base issue size of Rs 4,000 crore by over 5 times, SBI said in a statement.

A total of 134 bids were submitted, demonstrating broad investor participation from entities such as provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, and corporates. The funds generated from these bonds will be earmarked for boosting long-term financing resources in the infrastructure and affordable housing sectors.

Based on the response, SBI has decided to accept Rs 10,000 crore at an annual coupon rate of 7.49 per cent, which represents a spread of 12 basis points (bps) over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve.

Prior to this, on August 1, 2023, the bank successfully raised Long Term Bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore at a spread of 13 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve.

SBI maintains a AAA credit rating with a stable outlook from all domestic credit rating agencies for these instruments. With the current issuance, the total outstanding Long-Term Bonds issued by the bank now stands at Rs 39,718 crore.

This issuance holds significance as SBI has consistently managed to secure long-duration bonds with increasingly favourable spreads. It is anticipated that this successful issuance may contribute to the development of a robust long-term bond curve and potentially inspire other banks to issue bonds with longer tenors.

The stocks of State Bank of India settled over 1.60 per cent higher at Rs 598.10 apiece, when the market closed today, September 22, 2023, according to BSE.