SBI Rolls Out New 24x7 Toll-free Numbers For Mobile Banking; Here's Everything About It

Celebrating Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th year of independence, the State Bank of India recently issued two new toll-free numbers which can be accessed to get details of one's bank account on any given day. Notably, the new numbers of the bank will be accessible even on bank holidays and weekends i.e Saturdays and Sundays. The new toll-free numbers of the SBI banks are 1800 1234 and 1800 2100.

Services available through the new toll free numbers

Releasing the details on Twitter, the bank announced that features like account balance and last 5 transactions could be accessed through these numbers. Furthermore, the account holders can also block their ATM cards or check the dispatch status of it. In fact, the bank has also announced that the account after blocking their previous ATM card can request a new card via those numbers.

The other features available through these numbers are that the account holder can check the status of their dispatched cheque books and get the tax deducted details at source (TDS) and deposit interest certificate by e-mail.

SBI toll-free service number availability

The SBI website states that any customer of the Mumbai-based branches may call these numbers at any time and from any location. It is important to mention here that the new features are accessible through every mobile phone and all landline phones.