Last Updated:

SBI Server Down: UPI, Net Banking, YONO App Outage Affects Customers Nationwide

Several users of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, April 3 complained about the bank server being down.

India Business
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
SBI website down

SBI server down (Image: PTI)


Several users of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, April 3 complained about the bank server being down. Notably, services of the bank such as net banking, UPI, YONO app have been reportedly down since morning. Downdetector, the website that tracks outages globally, has also reported that the server of SBI is down. 

Several users raised their concerns on the micro-blogging platform. One of the Twitter users said, "YONO is showing like this for the last 2-3 days. But I don't know the technical team is busy with which deed!!"

Another user asked, "Why are the servers of SBI down?"

A user said, "What is wrong with the SBI server? The website not opening, and YONO is also not working."

Another user said, "Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning."

Earlier on Saturday, April 1, SBI rolled out a circular to inform the customers that the service of the platform will be down due to the annual closing activities. However, it was stated that the service will only be down from 13:30hrs to 16:45 hrs on a specific day.

First Published:
COMMENT