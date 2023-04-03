SBI Server Down: UPI, Net Banking, YONO App Outage Affects Customers Nationwide

Several users of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, April 3 complained about the bank server being down. Notably, services of the bank such as net banking, UPI, YONO app have been reportedly down since morning. Downdetector, the website that tracks outages globally, has also reported that the server of SBI is down.

User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down April 3, 2023

Several users raised their concerns on the micro-blogging platform. One of the Twitter users said, "YONO is showing like this for the last 2-3 days. But I don't know the technical team is busy with which deed!!"

@TheOfficialSBI yono is showing like this for the last 2-3days. But I don't know the technical team is busy with which deed!! It should be resolved asap. SBI is not going to compansate for the irrelevant server problem. pic.twitter.com/cirDuZvTNA — Tridip Veekey Pal (@PalVeekey) April 3, 2023

Another user asked, "Why are the servers of SBI down?"

Why are the servers of @TheOfficialSBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login. @sbigeneral @sbi_yfi pic.twitter.com/j7xQOGI5c7 — Sandesh Nisargan (@sandeshnisargan) April 3, 2023

A user said, "What is wrong with the SBI server? The website not opening, and YONO is also not working."

@TheOfficialSBI what is wrong with SBI server. Website not opening, yono not working what is this. pic.twitter.com/EdaCQLytcm — Er. Chaitanya Prasad Murmu (@CHAITANYA_56) April 3, 2023

Another user said, "Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning."

Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI , Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses. — Prasad Vedpathak 🇮🇳 (@prasadvedpathak) April 3, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, April 1, SBI rolled out a circular to inform the customers that the service of the platform will be down due to the annual closing activities. However, it was stated that the service will only be down from 13:30hrs to 16:45 hrs on a specific day.