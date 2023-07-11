Last Updated:

SBI To Raise Up To Rs 10,000 Crore Via Perpetual Bonds, Say Bankers

The lender plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore this financial year by issuing debt instruments, it had said in an exchange filing in June.

Thomson Reuters
SBI

SBI has invited bids for the proposed issue on Thursday | Image Credit: ANI


State Bank of India is planning to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the sale of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The country's largest lender has invited bids for the proposed issue on Thursday.

The perpetual bond issue has a base size of Rs 3,000 crore and a greenshoe option to retain an additional Rs 7,000 crore. It also has a call option at the end of 10 years and is rated AA+ by Crisil and ICRA.

Last week, Reuters reported that the SBI is looking to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via Tier-1 bonds.

The lender plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore this financial year by issuing debt instruments, it had said in an exchange filing in June.

The state-run bank raised $750 million through five-year dollar-denominated bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 4.8750 per cent through its London branch in April. In March, the lender locally raised Rs 3,717 crore through Basel III-compliant perpetual bonds at a coupon of 8.25 per cent. 

