SC Dismisses Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against Bid To Declare Him ‘fugitive Economic Offender’

In a major setback to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, the Supreme Court on Friday, March 3, dismissed the plea filed by the businessman challenging the proceedings in a Mumbai court declaring him a fugitive economic offender and confiscating his assets.

According to sources, the counsel appearing on behalf of Mallya argued in the top court that he is not getting any instructions from the petitioner in this matter. Following the argument, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the fugitive economic offender.

The apex court had earlier refused to stay the proceedings on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai seeking the ‘fugitive’ tag for him under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Notably, Vijay Mallya fled to the United Kingdom in March 2016 after he was declared “wanted in India” over the default of Rs 9,000 crore. The amount was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by several banks of the country.

Mumbai Court declares Mallya a ‘fugitive’

In January 2019, the Mumbai special court declared Mallya a ‘fugitive’ under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. Notably, as per the provisions of the 2018 Act, once a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the prosecuting agency has the powers to confiscate his property.

The court's decision came after the ED had requested the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court to declare Mallya a fugitive and his properties should be confiscated and brought under the control of the Union government under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

India seeks faster extradition of fugitives at G20 meet

During the anti-corruption working group meeting of G20 nations in Gurugram, India emphasised on progressing towards multilateral action rather than bilateral coordination to ensure faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders. India also focussed on the recovery of stolen assets from abroad.

The development came at a time when the country is putting in efforts to extradite fugitive economic offenders, including businessman Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, from different countries.