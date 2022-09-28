Recently, a photo of former Infosys Foundation chairperson and author Sudha Murthy bowing to touch the feet of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysuru's royal family has gone viral on social media. The photo is said to originally be from 2019, but after it surfaced, a debate on various aspects signified by the act has been triggered online.

The discussion started on Twitter with a user sharing a photo of his child’s homework sheet which had a ‘fill in the blanks’ question, “I ___ to the king.” The available option was 'bow', signifying 'royalty' connotations in a post-monarchical world.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Homework sheet for my kid! Schools should be a little careful with such undemocratic teachings (might seem small mistake). They might inculcate wrong values in minds of kids."

Homework sheet for my kid! Schools should be little careful with such undemocratic teachings (might seem small mistake).. they might inculcate wrong values in minds of kids. pic.twitter.com/L2Q73s7WsX — Guruprasad D N (@guruve_dn) September 25, 2022

Responding to the tweet, a Twitter user shared the photo of Sudha Murthy bowing down in front of the Mysore Royal Family's Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Social media react to Sudha Murthy's gesture for Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Soon after, a section of social media users expressed surprise at Sudha Murthy, who incidentally furnished the initial capital for the founding of Infosys long before it went on to become an Indian icon, was seen bowing to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Another user wrote, "I think Sudha Murthy could have avoided kneeling and adopted a better type of expressing her gratitude."

I think Mrs.Sudha Murthy could have avoided kneeling and adopted better type of expressing her gratitude — R S. Subramanya (@rssubramanya54) September 27, 2022

I have great respect for Mrs Sudha Murthy. Her books inspired many women to look up and move on. Her prostration to the royal is an emotional expression and she is more royal than the Mysore royal family. — Santhanam Srinivasan (@santhraj5) September 27, 2022

Another section defends Murthy

Meanwhile, another section of people defended Murthy and stated that the Wadiyars command immense respect among the people of Karnataka and Murthy, whose hometown is Karnataka's Hubli, did no wrong in paying respect to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

A user wrote, "She is just respecting an elderly lady of Indian culture. It's a tradition that we have lost and she is just demonstrating the same. Narayan Murthy did the same to Ratan Tata on stage. Why there was no hue and cry then?"

She is just respecting an elderly lady of Indian culture. It's a tradition which we have lost and she is just demonstrating the same. Narayan Murthy did the same to Ratan Tata in stage. Why there was no hue and cry then? — KP Mohan (@kpmohan1960) September 28, 2022

Just look around Mysore and count the things that Mysore royals have given to their people during their Rule. Even you will bow down. — Shree Krishnadevaraya🇮🇳 (@WarriorRaaja) September 28, 2022

Many of those online fondly remembered Narayana Murthy bowing to touch the feet of Ratan Tata not long ago, and others also pointed out that Infosys and Sudha Murthy have a very long association with Mysuru, which is historically renowned for its Dasara festivities and the Mysore Palace but has in recent times come to be just as well known for the massive Infosys training campus it hosts which has caused rapid development and growth of the city.