SEBI Amends Rules In Favour Of Independent Directors; Plans To End Promoters' Monopoly

In a bid to ensure the independence of independent directors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now overhauled its rules pertaining to directors. SEBI’s overhaul affects the appointment, removal and remuneration of directors, ensuring their effectiveness. The changes become significant in the backdrop of the role of independent directors coming under scrutiny for failure to detect and prevent corporate frauds and other issues. The new rules will be applicable from January 1, 2022.

Securities and Exchange Board of India backs independent directors

Amid increasing woes regarding promoter mismanagement and financial frauds, SEBI now looks to empower independent directors in the market. Under the SEBI notification dated August 3, the appointment, re-appointment and removal of independent directors in a listed company will only be done by a special resolution of shareholders. The votes will be checked by the organisation and the votes in favour must be at least thrice those against the resolution, for a decision to pass.

The tougher process will ensure better stability as it will avoid the appointments and removal of independent directors based on promoters’ wishes. As per the new rules, listed entities will have to ensure approval of shareholders for the appointment to a board of director position is taken at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier.

Moreover, the process of selecting independent directors will also need to be transparent and fully elaborated and the panel selecting the directors should also disclose the skills required for appointment and how a candidate fits into it as well. "For every appointment of an independent director, the nomination and remuneration committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director," SEBI said.

According to the rules, the listed entities can now use the services of external agencies for identifying suitable candidates for the position on offer. The companies will need to consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds respecting diversity and value the time commitments of the candidates. Following the scenario of a director resigning, the resignation letter should be disclosed by the company.

"No independent director, who resigns from a listed entity, shall be appointed as an executive / whole-time director on the board of the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or on the board of a company belonging to its promoter group unless a period of one year has elapsed from the date of resignation as an independent director," SEBI added.

The market regulator also modified the composition of the nomination and remuneration committee to include two-thirds of independent directors in the panel. Earlier, there was a requirement of 50 per cent of independent directors. Meanwhile, explaining its take on the audit committee, SEBI urged that at least two-thirds of the audit committee will have to be independent directors. These independent directors on the audit committee will be eligible to approve all transactions of the related party.

Changes in rules for the independent directors

Along with empowering the independent directors, the regulator has also handed certain changes to the eligibility criteria for the individuals as well. Under the new criteria, an independent director, other than receiving the director's remuneration, should have no other pecuniary relationship with the company. The independent directors will also need to avoid relations with the entity’s promoters or directors during the three immediately preceding financial years. The clause, which required that no independent directors' relatives should not be an employee (other than key managerial personnel) of the listed entity or any firm belonging to its promoter group have been taken off. SEBI has also amended LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations to give effect to the changes.

