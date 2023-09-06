SEBI Chief Urges Finfluencers To Register If They Wish To Work With Regulated Entities

Madhabi Puri Buch, the Chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has issued a stern warning to financial influencers, commonly known as 'finfluencers,' emphasising the need for them to register with SEBI if they intend to engage with securities or collaborate with regulated entities.

Buch's statement comes in the wake of recent developments where SEBI introduced a proposal aimed at restricting interactions between regulated entities and unregistered influencers. This move is in response to a growing number of cases involving incorrect financial advice and, in some instances, outright fraud.

In her address at the Global Fintech Festival, Buch made SEBI's stance abundantly clear: "We are very clear. If you wish to stay outside the purview of SEBI, we don't have any problem because we respect your freedom of speech. But if you wish to deal with securities or partner with regulated entities, then you need to come and register with us."

Balancing financial influence

One of the key provisions of this registration requirement is that registered entities are expected to maintain a strict separation from finfluencers, whether in terms of financial ties or non-monetary associations. This separation aims to ensure that finfluencers do not exert undue influence or provide potentially misleading advice in the financial sector.

SEBI's move is a step to safeguard the interests of investors and maintain the integrity of the financial markets. By urging finfluencers to register, the regulatory body seeks to establish a framework that promotes transparency, accountability, and responsible financial communication.

As the financial industry continues to adapt to the digital age and the influence of finfluencers on the market grows, SEBI's efforts to maintain a balance between innovation and investor protection remain paramount.