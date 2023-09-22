Sebi Engages 34 Top Entities For Forensic Investigation Of Mutual Funds And AMCs

SEBI investigation: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has selected 34 entities, including major firms such as Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, to carry out forensic investigations of mutual funds, their asset management companies (AMCs), and trustees.

Among the other empanelled entities are KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, Nangia & Co LLP, and Pipara & Co LLP, according to Sebi's most recent update. This empanelment will be valid from September 20, 2023, to September 19, 2026.

These 34 entities were selected following an evaluation of all applications received in response to an Expression of Interest (EoI) solicited by the capital markets regulator in February.

Investigating digital evidence

The responsibilities of these entities include acquiring, extracting, and analysing digital evidence from devices such as mobile phones, computers, tablets, hard drives, and USB drives. They must also prepare and submit reports detailing their analysis findings and conclusions.

In July, Sebi expanded the role and accountability of mutual fund trustees to safeguard the interests of unitholders in the face of the mutual fund industry's increasing scale. Additionally, the regulator defined the "core" responsibilities of mutual fund trustees, which include ensuring that AMCs have adequate systems in place to prevent mis-selling and increase their asset base.

(With PTI inputs)