Sebi Exempts Overseas Investment Advisors From Registration Under IA Rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced that individuals providing investment advice exclusively to clients located outside of India will be exempt from the requirement of seeking registration under the investment advisor (IA) rules. This move aims to streamline regulations while encouraging cross-border advisory services.

However, the exemption comes with a caveat. If the investment advice is extended to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), the advisor will fall within the ambit of IA rules and will need to secure a registration certificate. Sebi's clarification was released through a list of frequently asked questions on investment advisors, published on its official website.

It's important to note that registered investment advisors are now permitted to provide investment advisory services to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), marking a significant shift in Sebi's stance.

An investment advisor offers insights and recommendations pertaining to the trading and management of securities, including shares, bonds, derivatives, and various investment instruments, such as AIF (alternative investment fund), REIT (real estate investment trust), and InvIT (infrastructure investment trust).

Title restrictions for distributors

One notable restriction is that individuals engaged in securities distribution are prohibited from using titles such as "independent financial adviser," "IFA," "wealth advisor," or similar designations unless they are registered with Sebi as an IA.

In a bid to clarify further, Sebi outlined that corporate advisory services related to IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, buybacks, takeovers, delisting, merchant banking, and loan syndication for issuers and acquirers will not fall under the purview of IA regulations.

Moreover, existing registered IAs can continue receiving trailing commissions for distribution services provided prior to their IA registration. This decision intends to ensure a smooth transition and continuity for these professionals.

The new guidelines also stress the necessity for registered IAs to maintain a clear separation between their advisory and distribution functions. This entails offering advisory services through a distinct and identifiable department or division. Sebi emphasises that within a non-individual entity, the same client cannot be offered both advisory and distribution services.

