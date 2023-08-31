SEBI expands alternative investment policy panel to 25 members 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has restructured its alternative investment policy advisory committee, which provides guidance to the capital markets regulator on various matters affecting the advancement of the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) sector. According to the most recent update from SEBI, the committee now comprises 25 members. Initially established by SEBIin March 2015, the committee had 20 members and was last reconfigured by the regulator in February 2022.

About the committee

The committee, led by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, has previously issued three reports on the AIF industry. It includes representatives from SEBI, the Ministry of Finance, AIF entities, and industry associations. Notably, Renuka Ramnath, the former chairperson of the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), has been replaced by the new IVCA chairman, Karthik Reddy.

SEBI has introduced Rajiv Dhar, who became Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in May, to the committee. In contrast, individuals such as Prashant Khemka of White Oak Capital Management and Subramaniam Krishnan of Ernst & Young have been removed from the list. The committee's primary role is to advise SEBI on impediments to the growth of the alternative investment industry and related issues, as well as the development of the startup ecosystem in India.

It is tasked with providing recommendations to SEBI regarding matters requiring engagement with other regulators to foster the development of the alternative investment sector.

(With PTI Inputs)