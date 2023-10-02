SEBI Extends Deadline For Listed Companies To Confirm Or Deny Market Rumours

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to extend the deadline for listed companies to confirm or deny market rumours, as part of efforts to boost corporate governance among these entities.

The extension applies to the top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation, whose new deadline for compliance is now February 1, 2024, instead of the previously set date of October 1, 2023. Similarly, for the top 250 listed entities, the rule will come into effect on August 1, 2024, extending from the initial requirement of April 1, 2024.

"It has been decided to extend the effective date of implementation of...the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules for top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation to February 1, 2024, and for top 250 listed companies by market capitalisation to August 1, 2024," SEBI said.

In June, SEBI had introduced regulations mandating these listed companies to promptly confirm, deny, or provide clarification on any market rumours reported in mainstream media.

According to the disclosure requirements, these companies are obligated to respond within 24 hours from the reporting of information regarding events or information that is not of a general nature and suggests the circulation of specific material event rumours among the investing public.

The move by SEBI is intended to enhance transparency and accountability within the listed corporate sector.

(With PTI inputs)