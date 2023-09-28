SEBI Extends Deadline For Mutual Fund Account Holders Till January 1

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for mutual fund account holders to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of the nomination process until January 1. The extension comes as a relief for investors who now have more time to secure their assets and ensure they are passed on to their chosen legal heirs.

"Based on representations received from the market participants, it has been decided that the provision... about the freezing of folios, shall come into force with effect from January 1, 2024 instead of September 30, 2023," Sebi said in a circular.

SEBI has also urged asset management companies (AMCs) and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to actively communicate with unit holders who are not in compliance with the nomination requirements. They are encouraged to send regular emails and SMS reminders to remind investors to fulfill the nomination requirements.

This initiative stems from a SEBI circular issued on June 15, 2022, which made it mandatory for mutual fund subscribers to provide their nomination details or opt out of the nomination process starting from August 1, 2022. The initial deadline has been extended multiple times to accommodate investor needs.

Market experts have noted that many mutual fund accounts have been opened in the past without nominating a beneficiary, causing complications for rightful heirs in accessing the assets in case of unforeseen events. This extension aims to streamline the process and reduce documentation hassles for beneficiaries.

In a separate development, SEBI extended the deadline by three months, until the end of December, for existing demat account holders to make a choice of nomination or formally opt out through a declaration form. Furthermore, SEBI has made the submission of a "choice of nomination" for trading accounts voluntary, in line with efforts to promote ease of doing business in the market.

(With inputs from PTI)