Last Updated:

Sebi Files FIR In Cyber Security Incident; Assures No Sensitive Data Lost

Sebi on Saturday said it lodged a complaint against a cyber security incident noticed on its e-mail system. It, however, said that no sensitive data was lost.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
SEBI

Image: Shutterstock


Capital markets regulator Sebi on Saturday said it has lodged a complaint against a cyber security incident noticed on its e-mail system but maintained that no sensitive data was lost.

Recently, a cyber security incident has been noticed on the e-mail system of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) which was undergoing a system upgrade and accordingly an FIR (First Information Report) as per the relevant provisions of law has been filed, the regulator said in a statement.

It, further, said that various mitigation measures were immediately taken in response to that cyber security incident including, informing CERT-IN as per the standard operating procedure, and strengthening the required security configuration of the system among others.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

An official spokesperson said, "It was a small incident. CERT-IN is fully in the loop. No sensitive data was lost. Root cause has been diagnosed and fixed. Prevention for future has been fully implemented."

READ | Corrtech International gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Sebi said that it constantly monitors its detection and prevention systems and has taken additional measures post-incident to tighten the security procedures for the implementation and migration activities.

Image: 

READ | Sebi asks bourses, depositories to launch online complaint redressal system
READ | KRAs to report cyber attacks within six hours of detecting them: Sebi
READ | SEBI issues Rs 5 lakh recovery notice in Religare Enterprises case
First Published:
COMMENT