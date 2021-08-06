SEBI In Process To Finalise Modalities To Set Up Backup Facility For Corporate Debt Market

Sebi, the capital markets regulator, is working on the details of establishing a "backstop facility" for the corporate debt market. In addition, according to Sebi's annual report for 2020-21, the regulator is considering revamping the corporate bond database, which will be open to all investors.

This database will provide investors in the debt market with more detailed information about debt covenants, it noted. The backstop facility will be an institution that can trade in relatively illiquid investment-grade corporate bonds and will be ready to buy such bonds from diverse market participants in the secondary market during times of stress.

An announcement in the Union Budget for 2021-22, based on a proposal by Sebi, was made involving the installation of a backstop facility that would purchase investment-grade debt instruments both in stressed and normal periods, and help the bond market develop.

As per the annual report, "Currently, Sebi along with other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and the mutual fund industry, is in the process of finalising the modalities to implement the Budget announcement."

Backstop facility establishment

In addition, the regulator said that there are a number of other ideas in the works to boost confidence in the corporate bond market. According to the Sebi report, mutual fund asset management companies (AMCs) are working on establishing an organisation that will be recognised as an LPCC (Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation) for clearing and settling repo transactions in corporate debt instruments.

The regulator has already released the framework for LPCC, which comprised AMCs contributing Rs 150 crore to the proposed LPCC's share capital. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) stated that "it is expected that the entity formed by AMCs for repo clearing would be functional soon"

Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation

The LPCC is an entity that was created to handle the clearing and settlement of repo transactions. The mutual fund advisory committee's decision to allow the MF industry to establish LPCC was based on the recommendations of a working group. Market experts believe that the LPCC will aid fund houses in dealing with redemption pressure and settling corporate bond transactions.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: ShutterStock