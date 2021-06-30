SEBI Increases Informants' Reward Up To 10 Crore To Restrict Possible Insider Trading

In a move to further restrict insider trading regulations, market watchdog Sebi on Tuesday decided to increase the reward amount for informants to a maximum of Rs 10 crore. The regulator's board approved the amendments to the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in Tuesday's board meeting. The decision has been taken under the prohibition of insider trading regulations to enhance the quantum of reward under the informant mechanism.

Under the new system, the reward has increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

"If the total reward payable to the informant is less than or equal to Rupees One Crore, then the reward may be granted by Sebi after the final order is issued," Sebi said in a release after the board meeting.

The watchdog issued a release stating if the total reward payable to the informant is more than Rs 1 crore, then an interim reward not exceeding Rs 1 crore could be granted by Sebi after the final order is issued.

The Sebi further noted that the reward of more than 1 crore will be granted only upon receipt of the monetary sanctions amounting to at least twice the balance of the reward amount payable by Sebi. The steps have been taken to minimize the possible insider trading activities in the stock market.

Sebi approves stricter independent dir norms

The markets watchdog on Tuesday also approved stricter norms related to independent directors, reduced the minimum subscription amount for REITs and InvITs and decided to introduce a framework for accredited investors along with other measures. The action was taken to strengthen the corporate governance practices as well as attract more investors.

SEBI bans 8 Infosys entities

On June 2, Sebi had barred eight entities, including two employees of Infosys, from the securities market for indulging in insider trading activities in the shares of the IT major. In the reply, Infosys had said that it will initiate an internal investigation into the insider trading matter. While imposing the ban till further orders on the eight entities, the watchdog also directed impounding illegal gains worth Rs 3.06 crore from two of them namely -- Capital One Partners and Tesora Capital.